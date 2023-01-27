“We are now close to a largely manageable phase of coexistence with Covid. The descent of the parameters is very rapid and we are back on the pre-Christmas trend. It seems clear to me that monitoring the incidence makes little sense because people no longer swab themselves, it is important instead to observe the decrease in access to intensive care and ordinary wards because they are the most robust indicators of the endemic. Indeed, the incidence of the flu is greater than that of Covid this week. In short, we are nearing the end but there is always a however linked to the variations”. 19, comments on the data from the weekly monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room.

“We have noticed that some recombinations of past variants are more infectious than their original strain and this could restart but at the moment there are no registered variants which make us fear a recovery of Covid”, he specifies. But on the possibility that there will be zero Covid cases, Maruotti is clear: “There will be no zero-Covid phase, the reduction in infections and bed occupancy will not be infinite – he concludes – There will be a certain number of cases but very low”.