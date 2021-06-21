“Covid makes us understand that it was not an epidemic, but a syndemic: it did not affect everyone in the same way, but it intertwined the fragility of the country, affecting some social groups, some areas more than others. Understanding the factors that led us to this emergency will allow us to understand how to start again. Not having put the well-being of citizens at the center of political decisions over the last 10-20 years has led the country to have those weaknesses that the epidemic has highlighted“. With these words Filomena Maggino, Professor of Social Statistics at the Pontifical Mariana Internationalis Academy, opened his speech during the presentation workshop of the new board of patient associations of Aleati per Salute, a portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis.





On how to restart, after the pandemic, Maggino has no doubts: “The question of restart concerns everyone – explains – but especially those who have not missed screening tests, visits and treatments. To start again we must have a systemic look and understand that the North Star on which to direct ourselves is the well-being shared by all, for this reason it must be monitored in the entity of the territory, social groups (gender and generation) and promoted in a sustainable way. The fact that a fragile country has faced an epidemic badly must make us understand that fragility is not thinking about the well-being of citizens. We must have the rudder on this North Star to trigger planning and actions towards this goal. The paths will not always be easy – he specifies – but if we do not have a systemic vision of our reality and of a moment of restart, it will be very difficult to achieve the goal of shared well-being “.