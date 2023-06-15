On the Covid-19 front “at this moment”, in the post-pandemic phase, “what is missing is a prophylactic approach and an early therapeutic approach”. Furthermore, “we must not forget the still important role of available monoclonal antibodies in the early treatment of ‘old’ and ‘super old’ patients to reduce the risk of disease progression”. So Giordano Madeddu, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Sassari, on the sidelines of the symposium ‘Do mabs still have a role in the early treatment of patients with Covid-19?’, today, in Bari, during the Congress, ‘Icar- Italian conference on AIDS and antiviral research’.

The definition of ‘old’ and ‘super old’ patients, i.e. elderly or super elderly, “is quite variable. As far as Covid-19 is concerned – he underlines – subjects over 65 and at risk are considered ‘old'”. The term ‘Old’ is considered “not only from a personal point of view, but also from an immunological point of view because the elderly patient is burdened by a whole series of alterations of his immune response, both from the point of view of immunity both innate and adaptive, which unfortunately undermine the ability to respond, in general, to infection Sars-CoV2 infection is no exception “.

“The unresolved needs of ‘old’ and ‘super old’ patients are linked to the fact that this type of subject has a poor response to vaccination – he explains -. To this we must add the fact that, currently, especially in the last year, with the reduction of attention on Covid-19, the number of people who went to receive booster doses has decreased dramatically. We therefore have, on the one hand, a poor ability to respond to infections and, on the other, a reduction in vaccination protection ”, she concludes.