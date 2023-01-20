A vaccine against Covid-19, made in Canada, enters phase 2 of human trials. Under development at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, the product was tested on 30 volunteers already vaccinated with 2 doses of mRna vaccine, passing the phase 1 trials that evaluated dosage and safety. Preclinical tests have shown that the inhalable vaccine could be more effective than the injectable one in triggering the immune response directly reaching the upper respiratory tract and lungs.

In the phase 2 trials, which should start in the coming months, up to 500 participants will be involved, including those frail due to other pathologies, who have received at least 3 doses of mRna vaccine against Covid-19. The trial will be conducted with $8.2 million in new federal funding from the Canadian Institutes for Health Research. “There is an urgent need to develop new strategies and more effective next-generation vaccines,” said Karen Mossman, vice president of research at McMaster.