On Covid vaccines, “we are all waiting for a strong signal of support for the vaccination campaign from the new government. signals given so far have winked a little too much at no vax attitudes“. To tell Adnkronos Salute the epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of Hygiene at the University of Salento, regarding the protest of President Gimbe, Nino Cartabellota who rejected the Covid management of the new government calling it ‘obscurantist’ and who had already protested about the difficulties in accessing daily Covid data by independent researchers.

Read also

“I think Cartabellotta’s criticism is a bit excessive. The publication of a weekly bulletin, after the emergency phase, seems to me a sensible choice. However, access to data on request by research institutes to conduct studies or analyzes remains sacred. scientific “, concludes Lopalco.