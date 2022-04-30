The loosening of the anti Covid restrictions in force from tomorrow 1 May, ie the stop to the obligation of masks indoors in many places, “will have, the most likely effect, an extension of the queue of this latest wave, maintaining the level of circulation viral high for a longer period. But, if the behavior of the virus is as expected on the basis of previous seasons, in summer the circulation should return to a minimum. I doubt, therefore, that today’s behaviors will have a prolonged effect until autumn “. The epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of hygiene at the University of Salento, explains this to Adnkronos Salute.

“To predict what will happen in the autumn, we must carefully monitor the situation during the summer, especially with regard to the emergence of new variants globally”, he concludes.