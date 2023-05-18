“Thanks to science we managed to overcome a truly exceptional and terrible event. What science has to give us now are the indications for the future to be prepared and ready for a next pandemic which, hopefully, will happen as far in time as possible. The indications for now give us an idea that vaccination will most likely be seasonal, a bit like the flu. To understand when to do it, we have to wait a few weeks and also see the trend of the virus in the next season”. This was stated by Prof. Pietro Luigi Lopalco, of the University of Salento, on the sidelines of the event “From the pandemic to the New Normal, between Covid and Long Covid, organized by HC Training in Rome at the Adnkronos Information Building.