In China, with the sudden transition from the ‘zero-Covid’ strategy to openness, “the classic perfect storm was created in which the terrible restrictions could not hold up for so long and, once free to circulate, the virus found an almost totally susceptible population: neither vaccinated nor naturally immunized. Sars-CoV-2 now has a prairie of one and a half billion people in which to graze. Will this be a risk for the future of the pandemic in other countries?”. The epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of hygiene at the University of Salento, is said to be “basically optimistic”.

“I would say that the probability that a new variant with worse aggressiveness characteristics than those of the Omicron family will develop in that situation is quite low“, explains the expert in a post on Facebook. “Low because – he specifies – even if it happened, in the rest of the world it would still find a population abundantly exposed to the notorious Spike protein” of the pandemic coronavirus “and therefore partially immune”.