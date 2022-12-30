In Lombardy in the last week, from 23 to 29 December, 16,236 cases of Covid were recorded, down from 20,311 cases in the previous week (16-22 December). And the dead are also falling again: 199, against the 246 that had been recorded in the previous 7 days. The total toll since the beginning of the pandemic is 44,688 deaths.

In the last week monitored, there were 125,322 swabs, for a positivity rate of 13.0%, more or less stable compared to 12.5% ​​the previous week. In hospitals, according to the regional bulletin updated on December 29, there are still 35 Covid hospitalized in intensive care, the number unchanged compared to the previous week, and hospitalized in the medical area are down, to 1,165 (109 fewer than the previous figure of 1,274 ).