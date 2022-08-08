More and more people “trapped” on the Chinese island of Hainan, while the Asian giant insists on the ‘Zero Covid’ strategy. The authorities have extended the list of areas affected by the lockdown, which initially concerned only the more famous Sanya, in an attempt to contain the infections from Covid-19 to ‘Chinese Hawaii’. According to official media, as reported by the Dpa agency, the restrictions also affect the areas of Wanning, Danzhou, Qionghai and Lingshui, after tens of thousands of Chinese tourists “trapped” in Sanya, where flights were blocked over the weekend and public transport.

On the island, with about ten million inhabitants, more than 1,100 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in less than a week, according to official media reports. Around 30,000 tourists are blocked in Sanya hotels alone, while another 50,000 have been ‘told’ to stay in their holiday apartments.