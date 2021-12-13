“At this moment the spread” of the coronavirus in Italy “in the pediatric age group is relevant. The 5-11 year range is the one showing the greatest increase, the cumulative estimated incidence is 200 cases per 100 thousand children over 7 days. “He said this Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council, coordinator of the CTS and head of Hematology of the Bambino Gesù Roma hospital, in an interview with ‘InBlu2000′, the national radio Dab of the Italian Bishops’ Conference.

“The number of children vaccinated in the world – explained Locatelli – it is already a very substantial number, we are in the order of a few million between the US and Israel. And all this, also by virtue of the absence of worrying signs for the safety profile, should in itself be more than reassuring “. Locatelli stressed, therefore, that”the message must be conveyed that vaccinating is a form of protection and protection for children. The vaccination offer is in the best interests of children. It is wrong to say that children are vaccinated to protect adults. Children are vaccinated to protect their health understood in a comprehensive way, physical health, but also mental health and also the development and structuring of personality which in the absence of normal moments of meeting and socializing risks having a non-negligible damage “. Vaccination “is a gesture of guardianship, protection and, let me tell you, of love for one’s children”, he remarks.