“After 4 or 5 days, asymptomatic Covid-positive patients can return to their normal activity”. And even those with mild symptoms “will be able to return earlier”, considering however “at least 24 hours of absence of fever, perhaps with some precautions such as a mask to protect the fragile”.

The Minister of Health said, Horace Schillaciguest at ‘Porta a porta’ on Rai 1, answering a question about the farewell to the end-of-quarantine swab: the indications will be specified in an incoming ordinance.

“The only two states that have fined the unvaccinated and lifted them are Austria and Greece.” In Italy “for now they have remained, let’s see if there will be measures in this sense by Parliament”, he said referring to the fines imposed on no vaxes.

Schillaci also spoke on the statements that Undersecretary Marcello Gemmato made on vaccines. “The Undersecretary of Health clarified his position” with respect to vaccines, which is “in line with that of the Government”, also expressed “in Bali by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni”. Gemmato “has been vaccinated” against Covid-19 and “is a pharmacist, a category that has contributed greatly to anti-pandemic vaccination”.