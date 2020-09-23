The Sky pay channel and the DAZN digital platform, which will broadcast the European Super Cup match between Bayern and Sevilla, will not send journalists to Budapest due to the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in that city.

“Sky has taken note of the change in the situation in Budapest and, contrary to initial planning, it will not have journalists in Budapest,” the channel said in a statement. The comments, by Sebastian Hellmann and Wolf Fuss, will be made from the studio in Germany.

DAZN, for its part, reported that the trip was planned but was canceled due to the coronavirus situation. His commentators will also follow the game from a studio in Germany. The Bavarian Prime Minister, Markus Söder, has repeatedly warned that the trip to Budapest involves a risk and has even said that it would be a “foolish” decision. A total of 2,100 tickets had been purchased by Bayern supporters but at least 800 fans have returned them.