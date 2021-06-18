Modern vaccine in pharmacies from July in Lazio and second AstraZeneca dose for over 60s anticipated from August to July. “Pronto” in Lazio, “starting from July, the supply plan in pharmacies also of the Moderna vaccine, as well as the single-dose vaccine J&J. According to the latest Aifa pharmacovigilance report, it is the one with the lowest rate of adverse reactions” . This was underlined by the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the bulletin at the end of the videoconference of the Covid-19 regional task force with the general directors of ASL and hospitals, university polyclinics and the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital.





Furthermore, “the plan is ready to anticipate AstraZeneca recalls for the over 60s from August to July, in accordance with the EMA guidelines, so that the vaccination process for the over 60s, who fall into the most at risk range, is completed”.