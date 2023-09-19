While covid infections continue to rise, the Lazio Region is preparing, in addition to the flu vaccination confirmed from 2 October, also for the immunization for Sars-Cov-2. Immunization recommended for the 350 thousand frail people and the 1,725,000 over 60s in Lazio and scheduled for next month, although not yet with a precise date. A campaign that could also be brought forward if the Ministry of Health “provides indications in this sense”, they report to Adnkronos Salute. To start, in fact, the Region is waiting for ministerial indications, both with regards to the doses of vaccines purchased and assigned, and for the operation of the campaign.

WHERE YOU CAN GET THE VACCINE

The Covid vaccine can be given in Lazio, like the flu shot, in pharmacies, in family doctors’ surgeries, in local health authority vaccination centers, in accredited hospitals and private facilities. The vaccine used will be Pfizer’s – they inform from Pisana – It is purchased centrally and subsequently sent to the Regions.

For the anti-Covid vaccination, there will not be dedicated structures, such as the Hubs, as in the past. It will therefore also be necessary to prepare vaccination protocols by family doctors and in pharmacies. Protocols that have already been signed for the vaccination campaign against influenza.