COVID, TODAY’S LATEST NEWS FROM ITALY AND THE WORLD

COVID LATEST NEWS TODAY – While the Delta variant increases cases worldwide, the vaccination campaign continues in Italy (here the data in real time) and the discussion on the mandatory nature of the green pass. Below all the latest news on Covid-19 today, Friday 3 September 2021:

COVID, THE LATEST LIVE NEWS

07.00 am – Ema-Ecdc: “The third dose of the vaccine is not urgent” – “Based on current evidence, it is not urgent to administer booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines to already fully vaccinated people in the general population.” The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) write this in a joint note following a technical report published yesterday by the ECDC in which the need for a booster dose for “people with severely weakened immune systems”.

COVID, WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY

Draghi: “No Vax cowardly aggressions, I reiterate my invitation to get vaccinated” – “I want to reiterate my invitation to get vaccinated. It is an act towards oneself, of solidarity towards others, of protection towards the family ”, said Draghi. “The vaccination campaign was embraced with great enthusiasm by young people”, said Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the press conference held at the end of the Council of Ministers, in which he recalled that vaccinated people are currently at 70 percent. Draghi also spoke on the tensions of the majority on the green pass, saying he was in favor of its extension. “The clarification awaits the parties, it is clear that greater discipline is desirable”, he said, clarifying that “the government goes on”. (Here the complete news)

The bulletin – In Italy on Thursday 2 September 2021, they were registered 6,761 new cases of Covid-19 and 62 deaths of people infected with the virus. On Wednesday, 6,503 new infections and 69 deaths were reported. The data on new infections are based on 293,067 swabs carried out (yesterday there were 303,717): the rate of positivity is al 2.3 percent, up from 2.1 percent on Wednesday. Ordinary hospitalizations are decreasing, while intensive care is increasing again. (Here the complete balance sheet)

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD