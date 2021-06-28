COVID, TODAY’S LATEST NEWS FROM ITALY AND THE WORLD

COVID LATEST NEWS TODAY – The obligation to wear masks outdoors in Italy falls from today, while the whole national territory enters the white zone. However, the spread of the Delta variant continues to worry, which now affects over 16% of the infected and which yesterday in Moscow recorded a record number of deaths from Covid. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues: in Italy 32.72 percent of the population has completed the vaccination cycle (here the real-time data on vaccines). Below all the latest news on Covid-19 today, Monday 28 June 2021, updated in real time.

COVID, LATEST NEWS: WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY

Bulletin: today 782 new cases and 14 deaths – In Italy yesterday, Sunday 27 June 2021, 782 new positives and 14 deaths from Covid were recorded. Here the complete data.

Figliuolo admits: “On AstraZeneca it was possible to communicate better” – General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo admits that on the anti-Covid vaccine produced by AstraZeneca “we could have communicated better”. “There have been more than ten different indications over time,” he recalled during an interview with Mara Venier during the Sunday In TV program on RaiUno. Here the complete news.

Rave party in the province of Lodi: in the town there is the Delta variant – Over 700 people without masks and without any distancing attended a rave party in Maleo, a town in the Lodi area where the Ats certified the presence of three cases of the delta variant in a Covid outbreak of 10 infected people. from northern Italy from midnight onwards and some participants are still on site.

Covid – Vaccines, 32.5% of the population has completed the cycle – In Italy, 49,474,512 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine have been administered so far, compared to 54,661,030 doses delivered. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 17,572,404, that is 32.5% of the population over 12 years of age.

