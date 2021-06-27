COVID, TODAY’S LATEST NEWS FROM ITALY AND THE WORLD

COVID LATEST NEWS TODAY – Countdown for the stop to the obligation to wear masks outdoors, which will start tomorrow Monday 28 June throughout Italy (from tomorrow entirely in the white zone). But the spread of the Delta variant is beginning to worry, which now affects 16.8% of the infected in our country and which yesterday in the United Kingdom recorded 18,270 cases, the highest figure since 5 February. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign continues: one in three Italians has completed the vaccination cycle (here the real-time data on vaccines). Below all the latest news on Covid-19 today, Sunday 27 June 2021, updated in real time.

COVID, THE LATEST NEWS TODAY

07.45 am – Vaccines, 32.5% of the population has completed the cycle – In Italy, 49,474,512 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine have been administered so far, compared to 54,661,030 doses delivered. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 17,572,404, that is 32.5% of the population over 12 years of age.

COVID, LATEST NEWS: WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY

Covid in Italy, yesterday 838 new cases and 40 deaths – In Italy yesterday, Saturday 26 June 2021, there were 838 new positives and 40 deaths from Covid. Here the complete data.

United Kingdom: 18,270 infections, the highest figure since February 5 – The United Kingdom yesterday recorded 23 deaths and 18,270 new infections from Covid-19, the highest daily figure since February 5. According to official data, the number of positives has been increasing in the UK for over a month due to the spread of the Delta variant, despite the country having administered the first dose of the vaccine to 83.7 percent of adults and the booster to 61.2 percent of the adult population.

Delta variant, outbreak in the province of Biella: a sanctuary closed – The sanctuary of San Giovanni d’Andorno, in the Alta Valle del Cervo in the province of Biella, has suspended tourism and religious activities following the ascertainment of a Covid outbreak attributable to the Delta variant. There are at least three cases, all people who attended a dinner at the sanctuary, including a person already vaccinated with both doses. The ASL of Biella has started contact tracing to verify the spread of the virus.

Euro 2020, Russia: record deaths in St. Petersburg – St. Petersburg, which hosts the Euro 2020 races, yesterday recorded the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 ever reported in a single day by a Russian city since the start of the pandemic. In the city, already the scene of six European matches and which will host a quarter-final on 2 July, 107 deaths were recorded in 24 hours. According to Russian news agencies, this is the most serious death bulletin ever recorded by any Russian city since the start of the pandemic. Due to the Delta variant, an explosion of new Coronavirus cases has been recorded in Russia since mid-June. Yesterday the country reported 21,665 new infections, the highest daily figure since January. “To stop the pandemic, one thing is needed: rapid, large-scale vaccinations. Nobody has other solutions ”, said the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, on state TV, as reported by the RIA Novosti agency.

Delta variant, two-week lockdown in Sydney – The government of New Wales, Australia, has announced a two-week lockdown (until 9 July) in the Sydney metropolitan area and nearby Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong areas. In the past 24 hours, 29 new covid cases have been recorded in the Australian state. About 30,400 cases and 900 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in Australia since the start of the pandemic.

Delta variant, Hope: “We invest in sequencing” – “Italy is investing as much as possible in sequencing and tracking and will continue to do so.” This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, on the sidelines of an electoral initiative in Naples. “We have the utmost attention on all the variants, we believe that coordinated work is needed at an international level to follow the evolution of the Delta and all the others with great attention”.

