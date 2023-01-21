Kraken continues its advance in the US. The Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant of Sars-CoV-2 is at the origin of almost half of the new cases of Covid-19 registered in the United States, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc). This week the ‘Kraken share’ of the total infected rose to 49.1%, compared to 37.2% last week and 35.5% the previous week. XBB.1.5 appears today to be the most transmissible variant in the country.

As for the ‘Cerberus’ subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, they caused 40% of new infections this week.