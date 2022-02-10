The imminent easing of anti Covid rules in England announced by Boris Johnson it is “a political statement, rather than a scientific one” e “an act of irresponsibility”. This is the harsh criticism launched by Professor Tim Spector, Covid expert at King’s College London, in an interview with Times Radio. Even if other countries are going in the same direction, the scientist said, “there is clearly a rush by the government to say that Britain is the first, the first to come out, the first to conquer Omicron, our booster program. it’s the first in the world, etc. ”

But, he added, “the data they are relying on are much debated from a scientific point of view”, to say that “the UK came out (of the pandemic) faster and better than anyone else”. Data on hospital admissions and deaths are declining, Spector confirmed, but for the National Statistics Bureau and according to data from the Zoe app, the scientist-led project, the United Kingdom is still on the threshold of over 200 thousand new infections per day and “we are still close to where we were on January 1 and at the peak then”. Thus, the pandemic “is by no means over” and the government is sending the “wrong message” to citizens.

Yesterday, Premier Johnson announced that all anti Covid restrictions, including the obligation to quarantine for those who test positive, will be abolished in England in two weeks, one month earlier than expected.