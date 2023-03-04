Andrey Botikov, 47, one of the scientists who helped create the Russian vaccine against Covid-19, was ”strangled to death with a belt”. This was reported by the Tass news agency stating that the researcher was ”murdered in his apartment in the north-west of Moscow”. Botikov had worked for the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology on the Sputnik V vaccine.

Tass adds that a 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to the murder. According to the investigators, the news agency continues, the murder would have occurred following a domestic dispute.