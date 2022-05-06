There The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has limited the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine to adults only due to the risk of a rare but life-threatening form of thrombosis. The restriction also stipulates that the vaccine is reserved only for those over the age of 18, for whom other vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate, or who choose the Janssen product otherwise they would not vaccinate.

The FDA details in a note that, after conducting an updated analysis, assessment and investigation of the reported cases, it determined that the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a rare but potentially life-threatening form, in combination with low blood platelet levels, with onset of symptoms approximately one to two weeks after the administration of the vaccine – justifies the restriction of the use of the vaccine.