Japan intensifies coronavirus checks on the border with China, where a new wave of cases is being recorded after Beijing’s decision to lift the restrictions under its zero-Covid policy. As announced by the prime minister of the Tokyo government, Kishida Fumio, anyone arriving from China will be asked to swab to detect Covid-19. If positive, he will have to isolate himself for seven days in a quarantine center. Emergency border controls will be introduced from Friday, explained the premier, also signaling a decrease in air connections between China and Japan.