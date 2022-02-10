In the weekly monitoring of the Europep Center for Disease Prevention and Control all countries are still in dark red

Italy and all of Europe continue to remain entirely in dark red, the color that indicates the maximum level of epidemiological risk for Covid-19, in the map published every Thursday by the ECDC, European Center for Disease Prevention and Control . The map, recently updated, is now weighted not only for the spread of the virus with the rate of positives on the total number of tests carried out and the number of new positives per 100 thousand inhabitants, but also on the basis of vaccine penetration.

The situation, in the latest update released by the Stockholm-based center, remains unchanged compared to that of last week, when even the only region of Romania that still resisted in light red had capitulated. The ECDC map covers the whole of the European Union and the SEE countries (Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein).