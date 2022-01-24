Covid is a “predominantly seasonal virus, in spring we will go towards a phase of tranquility. We must imagine that next winter there could be a recovery if there were to be new variants as already happened in the past”. Thus the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, to the microphones of Radio Cusano Campus. “In recent weeks I have read many statements from professionals and WHO representatives who alternate their forecasts. There are those who tell us that we are emerging from the pandemic and then specify ‘except for the arrival of new variants ‘Instead, we have to look at the numbers and make estimates. The only thing we are sure of are the numbers, “he stresses. And he explains that “he is moderately optimistic. Although – he reports – I am seeing colleagues in the hospital who do not know how to organize the sick, closed schools and deserted cities “.

Covid vaccinations

“The week from 17 to 23 January saw a total number of administrations just under 4 million. The previous week they exceeded 4 and a half million. The relevant data is that the vaccinations in pediatric groups. It is due to the fact that when children, boys and girls go to quarantine, they cannot go to be vaccinated “, explains Cartabellotta, adding:” We have asked to deal with this problem. ‘ ‘appointment with the vaccine “

Green pass

“One of the big problems that Italians have is that a series of regulatory instruments such as a reinforced Green Pass or quarantines have been the result of downward political compromises. We have created a regulatory labyrinth that creates many problems”, underlines the president of the Gimbe Foundation.