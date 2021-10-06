They are growing, albeit slightly compared to last week, doctors without a Covid vaccine 19 suspended. I am currently 1,187 suspended doctors and dentists pursuant to law decree 4 for not yet immunized. Last week it was 1,100. The point is made by Fnomceo, the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, which has received updates from the provincial Orders. The data were communicated to Fnomceo by 60 Orders out of 106 in total. There are approximately 460,000 registered in the Register of Doctors and Dentists.

“From the beginning the suspensions were 1,507, 320 of which were then revoked because the health workers communicated the vaccination“, specifies the Federation.