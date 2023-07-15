In Italy i Covid-19 numbers are steadily declining and work is underway to bring down what remains of the old anti-contagion restrictions. on stop the indications of isolation for the positives to Sars-CoV-2 – after the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci declared on 6 July “now I think we will remove it”, also because “in fact I believe it is largely unapplied” – these days we know by completing the latest evaluations, Adnkronos Salute learns. It is a question of defining times and modalities, considering that today the rules on isolation are defined by a circular which governs the provisions of the law.

The subject had been raised by the Organized Tourism Federation (FTO) in a letter addressed to Minister Schillaci and to the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè. With the FTO’s request to remove the barriers still in force for Covid positives, several experts agreed: from the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti to the microbiologist Maria Rita Gismondo, to the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco. Schillaci himself has therefore proposed the elimination of the rules and the technicians are at work.