Christmas effect on the curve of Covid cases in Italy. The transmissibility index (Rt) “calculated with data updated to January 10th and based on cases with hospitalization, as of January 2nd was below the epidemic threshold, equal to 0.75, a decrease compared to the previous week (Rt=0.82 to December 26)”, while the incidence of Covid cases diagnosed and reported in the period 4-10 January is equal to 36 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a decrease compared to the previous week (66 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week 28 December-3 January. This decline could, in part, be attributable to a reduced frequency of diagnoses carried out during holidays”. the report with the weekly Covid monitoring of the Ministry of Health-Higher Institute of Health control room.

The impact on hospitals

“In January, the occupancy of beds in the medical area was 8.2% (5,131 hospitalized), a decrease compared to the previous week (10.1% on January 3). The occupancy of beds in the medical area also decreased. intensive care, equal to 2.4% (213 hospitalized), compared to the previous week (2.8% on January 3)”, reads the report. Hospitalization and mortality rates are higher in older age groups, presenting the highest values ​​in the over 90 age group, the rate of admission to intensive care also increases with age.