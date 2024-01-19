Covid surveillance data in Italy continues to improve. Rt, incidence, hospitalizations and reinfections are decreasing today according to the latest bulletin. “The transmissibility index (Rt) based on cases with hospitalization as of January 9 is below the epidemic threshold, equal to 0.65 (0.62–0.69), decreasing compared to the previous week (Rt 0.75 ).The incidence of cases diagnosed and reported in the period 11-17 January is equal to 16 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a decrease compared to the previous week (36 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week 4-10 January). occupancy of beds in the medical area is equal to 6.0% (3,723 hospitalized), a decrease compared to the previous week (8.2% on 10 January). The occupancy of beds in intensive care is also decreasing, equal to 1.9% (167 hospitalized), compared to the previous week (2.4% on January 10)”, according to the draft with the data from the weekly Covid monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room.

The percentage of reinfections “is approximately 42%, a slight decrease compared to the previous week”, specifies the report. Based on sequencing data available in the national I-Co-Gen platform (data as of January 15), “JN.1 (descendant of BA.2.86) currently represents the predominant variant, with a proportion of 62.7% in last week of consolidated sampling (25-31 December 2023) – the experts report – The co-circulation of recombinant viral strains attributable to XBB, and in particular to the EG variant of interest, is also confirmed, albeit with decreasing values .5”.