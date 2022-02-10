Nas operation on 1,360 pharmacies and analysis centers throughout Italy. There are 21 sampling points for closed quick swabs at the end of the checks carried out in the last month. The Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Health has launched, in agreement with the Ministry of Health, a vast investigation campaign to verify the correct execution of the swabs and antigenic analyzes for the Covid research. There are 21 sampling points for quick swabs closed at the end of the checks carried out in the last month.

THE checks by the Carabinieri dei Nas were launched last month throughout Italy mainly to prevent and combat the phenomenon of so-called false positives, or people who have already tested positive who present themselves at a sampling point with the health card of another no vax person in order to obtain, upon expiry of the quarantine period and following a negative test carried out by the latter, the green pass. Therefore, the Carabinieri Nas concentrated their efforts to verify that the identification operations of the people to be tested were carried out correctly at the sampling points, upon request and presentation of the identity document together with the health card.

In the last 30 days, the control services involved a total of 1,360 pharmacies and analysis centers, detecting irregularities in 170 of them (equal to 12.5%) and contesting 282 violations, due to: use of non-regular swabs and reagent kits, which, not respecting the required standards, could provide an unreliable result; failure to identify and register the persons subjected to tests as well as irregularities in communicating the results in the IT health platform; inadequacy of the professional figures employed in the execution of the swabs, in four cases carried out by unqualified personnel and in other cases without the mandatory green pass; carrying out tests in unsuitable environments from a health and hygiene point of view (condominium entrance halls, under the stairs, etc.), in mixed rooms or in the total absence of regional authorization, increasing the risk of contagion.

At the end of the inspections, the suspension of 21 points of sampling of rapid swabs conducted in poor hygienic-structural conditions and with methods not compatible with the continuation of the activity was ordered. A total of 677 kits for rapid swabs found to be unsuitable were seized and 18 operators were identified who carried out the activity although without the green pass. The extension of the verifications also made it possible to ascertain further violations connected with the regular holding of drugs and medical devices, carrying out the seizure of 650 packs of defused medicines and 25,300 irregular face masks.