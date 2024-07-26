In Italy, in the week from 18 to 24 July, the incidence of Covid is equal to 23 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a slight increase compared to the previous week (15 cases/100,000). Compared to the period 11-17 July, the figure is slightly increasing in most regions/autonomous provinces. The highest incidence was reported in Campania (45 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and the lowest in Marche (2 cases/100,000). This is what emerges from monitoring of the control room of the Ministry of Health-Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

L’transmissibility index Rtcalculated with data updated to July 24 and based on cases with hospitalization, as of July 15 is equal to 1.24 (range 1.14-1.35), stable compared to the previous week (1.20 on July 8, range 1.08-1.32).

On the front hospitalizationsas of July 24, the occupancy of beds in the medical area is equal to 2.4% (1,517 hospitalized) – it is stated – in a slight stable increase compared to the previous week (1.9% as of July 17). The occupancy of beds in intensive care is stable, equal to 0.4% (38 hospitalized), compared to the previous week (0.5% as of July 17).

The The highest weekly incidence rate is recorded among 80-89 year olds and those over 90indicates the monitoring. The data is increasing in most age groups. The median age at diagnosis is 60 years, slightly decreasing compared to the previous week. The percentage of reinfections is around 48%, slightly down compared to the previous week.

Also hospitalization and mortality rates are higher in the very elderly. In the 80-89 and over-90 age groups, the hospitalization rate is 47 and 86 per million inhabitants, respectively, while the rate of admission to intensive care is 1 per million in both groups. The mortality rate is 4 per million among 80-89 year-olds and 12 per million among over-90s.

Over 13,000 new Covid cases in 7 days, Campania at the top

There are over 13 thousand new positives for Covid in the last week. From 18 to 24 July, the new cases indicated in the monitoring are 13,672 (about 50% more than the 8,940 of the period 11-17 July). The latest detection marks the ‘overtaking’ of Campania, the region with the highest number of new infections (2,492), followed by Lombardy (2,453) and Lazio (2,178).

Grows subvariant KP.3.1.1

Meanwhile, a subvariant of Covid is making its way into the country, carrying a mutation that could give the Sars-CoV-2 virus an advantage in its race. It is KP.3.1.1 – daughter of KP.3, in turn a descendant of JN.1 – and in June it seems to have determined almost a fifth of infections.

“Based on the sequencing data present in the national I-Co-Gen platform – we read in the monitoring of the Ministry of Health-Istituto Superiore di Sanità control room – in the last month of consolidated sampling (June 2024, data as of July 21) the co-circulation of different sub-variants of JN.1 under international scrutiny is observed”. In particular, “the proportion of sequencing attributable to the KP.3.1.1 lineage appears to be growing (1.9% in May 2024, 18.7% in June), subject to international monitoring (Vum), characterized by the deletion of the serine residue in position 31 of the Spike protein” of Sars-CoV-2, the one through which the virus hooks onto target cells. “Recent studies, conducted on different descendants of JN.1 that have convergently acquired this mutation, suggest a possible role in conferring a growth advantage to the virus”.