In Italy the growth in the incidence of Covid is low and the impact on hospitals is limited. “There is a further slowdown in the growth of the incidence of new cases identified and reported with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Italy which, overall, remains low. The impact on hospitals remains limited”, the experts of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room in the comment accompanying the latest weekly Covid monitoring that Adnkronos Salute was able to view.

Covid hospitalizations slightly increasing, intensive occupancy stable

Covid situation in Italian hospitals under control. “As of September 27th, the employment rate in the medical area was 4.4% (2,734 hospitalized), low although slightly increasing compared to the previous week (4.1% as of September 20th). Employment in intensive care, equal to 0.9% (82 hospitalized) compared to 1.0% on 20 September”. “Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age, presenting the highest values ​​in the over 90 age group; the rate of hospitalization in intensive care is essentially stable starting from the 50-59 age group”, he concludes the report.

RT decreasing, incidence increasing

The transmissibility index (Rt) based on cases with hospitalization as of September 19 “is equal to 0.9 (0.85 – 0.95), a decrease compared to the previous week and below the epidemic threshold (Rt=1, 08 to 12 September”. This is highlighted by the weekly Covid monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room that Adnkronos Salute had the opportunity to view.

While “the incidence of Covid-19 cases diagnosed and reported in the period 21-27 September is equal to 66 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a slight increase compared to the previous week (61 cases per 100,000 inhabitants)”.

“The weekly incidence is slightly increasing in most of the Regions and autonomous provinces with values ​​not exceeding 100 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The highest incidence was reported in the Campania Region (95 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants) and the lowest in Sicily (18 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants)”, we read in the document.