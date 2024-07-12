Covid infections increase in Italy according to data released today, July 12. “The incidence of new cases with Sars-CoV-2 infection identified and reported is slightly increasing, but still remains at very low levels. The impact on hospitals is substantially stable and limited”, we read in the weekly Covid monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health Control Room.

From July 4 to 10, there were 5,503 new positives, up from 3,855 the previous week. Deaths almost doubled, from 18 to 33. Swabs dropped to 76,532 from 81,900 and the positivity rate rose again from 4.7% to 7.2%. These are the data from the weekly bulletin published on the Ministry of Health website. Lombardy with 1,080 cases surpasses Lazio (1,007) in number of new infections. The highest number of deaths (13) is still in Lombardy.

“The transmissibility index (Rt) calculated with data updated to 10 July and based on cases with hospitalisation, on 2 July equal to 1.00 (0.88–1.12), substantially stable compared to the previous week (Rt 1.04) – we read in the monitoring – The incidence in the period 4-10 July is equal to 9.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, slightly increasing compared to the previous week, although remaining low (6.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week 27 June-3 July)”.

The weekly incidence (4-10 July) of diagnosed and reported cases “is increasing in most Regions and provinces compared to the previous week. The highest incidence was reported in the Lazio region (18 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and the lowest in the Marche (<0.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants)," the monitoring states.

As of July 10, the occupancy of beds in the medical area “is equal to 1.6%, substantially stable compared to the previous week (1.4% on July 3). The occupancy of beds in intensive care is also substantially stable, equal to 0.5%, compared to the previous week (0.4% on July 3).”