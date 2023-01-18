Covid hospitalizations are still falling in Italy, -19% in the last 7 days. It is the fifth week with the negative sign (-9% a week ago), which concerns both ordinary hospitalizations (-17%) and intensive care (-44.4%). This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies dated 17 January 2023.

The percentage of patients hospitalized ‘for Covid’, with respiratory failure or pneumonia, drops to 39%. It is the first drop – Fiaso points out – after three weeks of growth. 76% of these are still patients vaccinated for more than six months, with an average age of 74 and mostly suffering from other pathologies. The percentage of hospitalized ‘with Covid’ reaches 61%, i.e. patients who have arrived at the hospital for the treatment of other pathologies, are positive for the virus but do not have respiratory and pulmonary symptoms. 70% of them are hospitalized in “bubbles”, or isolation rooms identified in hospital wards for positives who must mainly treat other pathologies.

There is a significant drop in intensive care: -44%. 20% of these patients are still unvaccinated and 80% vaccinated for over 6 months. The average age of the unvaccinated in resuscitation is 66 years.

The number of patients under the age of 18 hospitalized in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals of the Fiaso sentinel network decreased by 6%. Also this week no entry of children into the Covid intensive care unit.

86% of young patients are hospitalized ‘for Covid’, with respiratory symptoms, and 90% of pediatric patients with Sars-Cov-2 infection are aged between 0 and 4 years.