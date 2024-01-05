In Italy, in week from 28 December 2023 to 3 January 2024they register 38,737 new positive cases of Covidwith a change of -5.5% compared to the previous week (40,990), and 371 deaths, 33% more than the previous week (279). This the updated bulletin of the Ministry of Health. 242,518 swabs were carried out, +7% compared to the last survey (226,649), and the positivity rate was 16%, down by 2.1% (18.1%).

Also decreasing hospitalization data. The employment rate in the medical area as of 3 January was 10.1% (6,320 hospitalised) compared to 11.0% (6,834 hospitalised) on 27 December 2023, the employment rate in intensive care was 2.8% (246 hospitalized) compared to 3.2% (281 hospitalized).

Finally, the ministry specifies that “the data on cases/deaths/swabs/hospitalized patients in the Umbria Region are updated to 2 January due to an IT crash in the Region; the data relating to the daily PLs of the Umbria Region refer to 27 December”.