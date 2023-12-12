To date, the winter vaccination campaign against Covid has recorded the administration of 1,267,812 vaccines adapted to the XBB 1.5 variant. As of November 30th there were 1,042,541, the slight increase and waiting for the announced open days. In the last week recorded by the Ministry of Health (1-7 December) with data from the regions, there were 192 thousand immunizations. The group that recorded the most vaccinations was the over 80s (411 thousand), followed by the 70-79s (400 thousand).

Not all regions are vaccinating at the same speed: in the lead driving the campaign is Lombardy (371 thousand vaccines), followed by Tuscany and Emilia Romagna which are almost neck and neck, 190,321 the first and 190,183 the second.

There is a gap between the first three and the rest: Piedmont (93,397), Veneto (83 thousand) and Lazio (82,441). Then the others, Puglia (55 thousand), Liguria (33 thousand), Umbria (19 thousand), Campania (18 thousand), the autonomous provinces of Trento (17 thousand) and Bolzano (17 thousand), Valle d'Aosta (5,180) and finally the others with lower data. Sicily (4,400), Calabria (5,200), Molise (2,500) and Basilicata (945). Abruzzo has not yet communicated the data.