Covid infections and deaths are falling in Italy. In the week from 2 to 9 June, 9,084 new infections of Covid-19 were recorded, down by 31.2% compared to the previous week (when they were 13,208).

There were 108 deaths in 7 days, a decrease of 13.6% compared to the previous week (when there were 125). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation of Covid-19.

The positivity rate for Covid-19 in Italy in the last week drops to 4.4%, compared to the previous 7 days when it stood at 5.4%. This is what emerges from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, relating to the period 2-8 June, which photographs the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid in the country. The tests performed in 7 days are decreasing: the bulletin reports a total of 208,410 swabs, compared to 246,019 in the previous week.