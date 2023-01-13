There are 84,076 new Coronavirus infections in Italy in today’s weekly bulletin with the Covid data from 6 to 12 January from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 576 deaths. The positivity rate for Covid-19 in Italy has decreased in the last week: it stands at 11% with a change of 4.9 percentage points less than the previous week when it was 15.9%.

The tests performed in 7 days also decreased: the bulletin in fact reports a total of 767,718 swabs, equal to 10.3% less than the previous week.

DATA FROM THE REGION

ABRUZZO – There were 2,824 new Coronavirus infections in today’s weekly bulletin of the Abruzzo Region, with data from 7 to 13 January. There were 10 dead in seven days, which brings the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,865. The healed in the last week were 5,242. In seven days, 3,952 molecular swabs and 17,177 antigenic swabs were processed. Among the provinces with the highest number of new cases Pescara at 885, Chieti at 755, Teramo at 610 and L’Aquila at 547.

The currently positive in Abruzzo are 13,819. Of these 179 patients are hospitalized in the medical area; 5 in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation.

TUSCANY – There are 412 new coronavirus infections today 13 January 2023 in Tuscany, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are 5 more deaths. Of the 412 new cases, 104 were confirmed with a molecular swab and the other 308 with a rapid test. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,577,375. New cases are 0.03% higher than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.1% (1,206 people) and reach 1,494,916 (94.8% of total cases).

The data relating to the progress of the pandemic are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the national civil protection. At the moment, therefore, there are 71,024 positives in Tuscany, -1.1% compared to yesterday. Of these, 359 (14 fewer than yesterday) are hospitalized: 17 (3 fewer) are in intensive care.

The list of deaths is updated with 5 new deaths: 3 men and 2 women with an average age of 87.6 years. 11,435 have died since the beginning of the epidemic.