Covid data all on the rise in Italy in the last week. From 28 July to 3 August there were 5,732 new cases, against 4,129 in the previous 7 days, with an increase of 38.8%. There were 41 deaths in 7 days, 64% more than the previous week (when there were 25). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19. The positivity rate is growing to 4.1% compared to 2.9% in the week of July 21-27 (+2.2 percentage points). The tests performed were 138,232, 3.3% less than the 142,987 of the previous 7 days.