Covid infections in Italy have dropped in the last week, but the death toll is rising. From 23 to 29 June they registered 4,701 new cases down about 17% compared to the previous 7 days when they were 5,660. There were 86 deaths in 7 daysabout +13% compared to the previous week when there were 76. These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which illustrate the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19. The positivity rate drops by 0.3 percentage points, from 2.9% to 2.6%. The tests performed were 180,198, -6.6% compared to the 192,906 of the previous 7 days.