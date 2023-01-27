There were 38,168 Coronavirus infections in Italy in today’s weekly bulletin with the Covid data from 20 to 26 January from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health. Numbers down by 26.5% compared to the previous week, when they were 51,897. Furthermore, another 345 deaths were recorded, down by 30.3% compared to the previous week when they were 495.

In the last week, the positivity rate for Covid in Italy is 6.3%, with a change of 1.3 percentage points less than the previous week (when it was 7.6%). The tests performed in 7 days also decreased: the bulletin in fact reports a total of 608,732 swabs, equal to 11.4% less than the previous week in which there were 687,233.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

ABRUZZO – There are 1,831 (of which 996 reinfections) the new Covid infections recorded between 21 and 27 January in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 647,542 (of which 35,462 reinfections). The balance of dead patients records 18 new cases (aged between 75 and 98 years, of which 6 dating back to previous periods and communicated only this week by the ASL) and rises to 3895. The Regional Health Department communicates it, specifying that in total positive cases also include 632469 discharged/healed (+2913 compared to last Friday).

The currently positive in Abruzzo are 11178 (-1100 compared to last Friday). Of these, 111 patients (-44 compared to last Friday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 4 (-4 compared to last Friday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last week, 3666 molecular swabs were performed (2573809 in total since the beginning of the emergency) and 10116 antigen tests (4777753).

Of the total positive cases, 130877 are residents or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+215 compared to last Friday), 186275 in the province of Chieti (+969), 154433 in the province of Pescara (+440), 153637 in the province of Teramo (+226), 13194 outside the region (unchanged) and 9126 (-19) for which checks on origin are underway.

TUSCANY – There are 278 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, January 27th. However, no new deaths have been reported. 46 new cases confirmed with molecular swab and the other 232 with rapid test. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,581,670. New cases are 0.02% higher than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.1% (1,965 people) and reach 1,511,736 (95.6% of total cases). The data relating to the progress of the pandemic are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the national civil protection.

At the moment, therefore, there are 58,466 positives in Tuscany, -2.8% compared to yesterday. Of these, 233 (9 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 8 (1 more) are in intensive care.

Since the last daily bulletin, 365 molecular swabs and 3,104 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed: of these, 8% were positive. On the other hand, 457 subjects were tested, excluding control swabs: 60.8% of these were positive. There are no new deaths today. Therefore, 11,468 have died since the beginning of the epidemic.