In the last week in Italy, Covid infections have dropped, and the deaths have more than halved. From June 30 to July 6, 3,731 new cases were registered, down by approximately 20.6% compared to the previous 7 days (when there were 4,701). There were 38 deaths in 7 days, almost 56% less than the previous week (when there were 86).

These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19. The positivity rate drops by 0.4 percentage points, from 2.6% to 2.2%. The tests performed were 167,766, about 6.9% less than the 180,198 of the previous 7 days.