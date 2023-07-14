Covid infections in Italy are still falling in the last week, as are the deaths. From 7 to 13 July there were 3,411 new infections, down 8.6% compared to the previous 7 days (when there were 3,731). There were 36 deaths in 7 days, 5.2% less than the previous week (when there were 38). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19. The positivity rate is essentially stable, at 2.1% compared to 2.2% in the week of June 30-July 6 (-0.1 percentage points). The tests performed were 161,409, 3.8% less than the 167,766 of the previous 7 days.

