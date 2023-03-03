There are 26,684 Coronavirus infections in Italy in today’s weekly bulletin, from February 24 to March 2, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 228 deaths, a decrease of 6.6% compared to the previous week when they were 244.

The positivity rate for Covid-19 in Italy in the last week has fallen again: it stands at 5%, with a change of 0.8 percentage points less than the previous week (when it was at 5.8%). On the other hand, the tests performed in 7 days are increasing: the bulletin reports a total of 533,212 swabs, equal to 5.3% more than the previous week in which they were 506,295.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

ABRUZZO – There are 632 positive cases of Covid recorded between 25 February and 3 March in Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 651769. The death toll of patients recorded 4 new cases (of aged between 87 and 98 years) and rises to 3931. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department. The total number of positive cases also includes 63,7807 discharged/healed, 588 more than last Friday. There are currently 10,031 positives in Abruzzo, 40 more than last Friday. Of these, 78 patients (-22 compared to last Friday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 1 (unchanged from last Friday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last week, 2734 molecular swabs were performed (2588591 in total since the beginning of the emergency) and 6986 antigen tests (4817053).

Of the total positive cases, 131,609 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+183 compared to last Friday), 187,576 in the province of Chieti (+159), 155,610 in the province of Pescara (+139), 154,646 in the province of Teramo (+137), 13235 outside the region (+8) and 9093 (+6) for which checks on origin are underway.

TUSCANY – At the moment there are therefore 8,482 positives in Tuscany, -6% compared to yesterday. Of these, 190 (4 fewer than yesterday) are hospitalized: 7 (1 fewer) are in intensive care. There are 157 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the last twenty-four hours in Tuscany: 41 have been confirmed with a molecular swab and the other 116 with a rapid test. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,590,121. New cases are 0.01% higher than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.04% (686 people) and reach 1,570,057 (98.7% of total cases).

The data relating to the progress of the pandemic are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the national civil protection. At the moment, therefore, there are 8,482 positives in Tuscany, -6% compared to yesterday. Of these, 190 (4 fewer than yesterday) are hospitalized: 7 (1 fewer) are in intensive care. The list of deaths is updated with 8 new deaths: 6 men and 2 women with an average age of 89.8 years. Since the last daily bulletin, 294 molecular swabs and 2,473 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed: of these, 5.7% were positive.