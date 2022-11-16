Another small decline in the Covid hospitalization curve in Italy. In one week, the number of patients dropped overall by 2.4%, according to the report of the sentinel hospitals belonging to the Fiaso network, the Federation of health and hospital companies. One in 4 hospitalized is not vaccinated.

The variation is minimal in the ordinary Covid wards (-0.6%), where patients ‘due to Covid’, i.e. with respiratory and pulmonary syndromes, drop quite sharply (-16%), while inpatients ‘with Covid’ rise ( +11%). Among those hospitalized ‘for Covid’, with the typical symptoms of the disease, the high number of no vaxes stands out, equal to a quarter (25%) of the beds occupied in ordinary wards, infectious diseases and internal medicine.

In intensive care, the numbers are very low and less significant, explains Fiaso, who in any case highlights “a reduction in patients of about 30%. In resuscitation beds, the very advanced age of the unvaccinated is striking, i.e. precisely those who more than others would need vaccination protection: no-vax patients in serious conditions with respiratory and pulmonary syndromes are on average 80 years old. Even in the Covid resuscitation departments, no-vaxes make up 25% of the total attendance “. Among children under 18, the number of hospitalized patients decreased by 19%, according to what was recorded in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals belonging to the Fiaso sentinel network.