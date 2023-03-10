There are 23,988 Coronavirus infections in Italy in today’s bulletin with the numbers for the week from 3 to 9 March 2023 according to the Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. A downward trend of 10.1% compared to the previous week when they were 26,684. There are also another 216 deaths in the last week, a decrease compared to the previous one in which they were 228.

Furthermore, the positivity rate for Covid in Italy in the last week has stabilized: it stands at 5%, unchanged from the previous week. The tests performed in 7 days are decreasing again: the bulletin reports a total of 477,908 swabs, equal to 10.4% less than the previous week when there were 533,212.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

SARDINIA – In Sardinia there are today 46 further confirmed cases of positivity to Covid, of which 43 diagnosed with an antigenic swab according to what the Region communicates. A total of 772 swabs were processed, between molecular and antigenic. There are 3 patients hospitalized in intensive care, one more than yesterday. There are 117, 5 fewer patients hospitalized in the medical area than yesterday. In home isolation 3354, one less than yesterday. The death of a 72-year-old woman, resident in the metropolitan city of Cagliari, is recorded.

BASILICATA – In Basilicata there are 74 new infections from Sars Cov-2, out of 1723 swabs performed, and 1 death from Covid-19 is recorded. These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the regional task force which detects a further improvement in the overall situation. The positivity rate, at 4%, is down from 5% the previous week; so also the incidence per 100,000 inhabitants, which dropped from 19 to 14. In the same report, 196 healings were recorded. There are 10 hospitalized for Covid-19, 7 less than yesterday, of which zero in intensive care: 3 in the Potenza hospital; 7 in that of Matera. The occupancy rate of total medical area beds for Covid-19 patients drops from 5 to 3 percent; for intensive care beds always 0%. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 7,920, 122 less than yesterday.

TUSCANY – At the moment there are 7,999 positives in Tuscany, +0.3% compared to yesterday. Of these, 162 (12 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 4 (3 fewer) are in intensive care There are 218 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the last twenty-four hours in Tuscany: 51 have been confirmed with a swab molecular and the other 167 with rapid test. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,591,551. New cases are 0.01% higher than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.01% (196 people) and reach 1,571,952 (98.8% of total cases). The data relating to the progress of the pandemic are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the national civil protection. At the moment, therefore, there are 7,999 positives in Tuscany, +0.3% compared to yesterday. Of these, 162 (12 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 4 (3 fewer) are in intensive care. The list of deaths is updated with a new death: a 94-year-old woman.

CALABRIA – According to the daily data relating to the Covid-19 epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the Aa.Ss.Pp. of the Calabria Region, there are 71 new infections recorded on 1,811 swabs carried out, 82 more healed and one death for a total of 3,353 deaths. The bulletin also records 12 fewer positives, 2 more hospitalizations for a total of 69 and, finally, one less intensive care unit for a total of 3.