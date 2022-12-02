There are 227,440 new Coronavirus infections in Italy from 25 November to 1 December 2022 in Italy, according to the weekly bulletin – region by region – of the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health. In 7 days there are also another 635 deaths. These are the updated Covid data and numbers.

The infections are down slightly (-0.7%) compared to the previous week, when there were 229,135 cases. The swabs, equal to 1,324,969, increased by 3.8% compared to the previous week (1,276,986).

TUSCANY – There are 2,045 new infections from Covid in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, 2 December. There are also 8 other deaths. 352 cases confirmed with molecular swab and the other 1,693 with rapid test. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,530,002. New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.1% (764 people) and reach 1,450,325 (94.8% of total cases). The data relating to the progress of the pandemic are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the national civil protection. At the moment, therefore, there are 68,482 positives in Tuscany, +1.9% compared to yesterday. Of these, 523 (5 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 26 (1 less) are in intensive care. The list of deaths is updated with 8 new deaths: 4 men and 4 women with an average age of 81.9 years.

Since the last daily bulletin, 796 molecular swabs and 9,138 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed: of these, 20.6% were positive. On the other hand, 2,156 subjects were tested, excluding control swabs: 94.9% of these were positive.

With the latest cases, the positives since the beginning of the emergency in the municipalities of the metropolitan city of Florence rise to 412,566 (486 more than yesterday), 100,867 in the province of Prato (104 more), 119,837 in Pistoia (177 more) , 78,438 in Massa Carrara (156 more), 166,171 in Lucca (280 more), 178,427 in Pisa (218 more), 139,645 in Livorno (229 more), 138,210 in Arezzo (155 more), 109,522 in Siena (97 more) and 85,287 in Grosseto (130 more). To these must be added 569 cases of positivity notified in Tuscany but which concern residents in other regions.

Tuscany has about 41,431 total cases per 100,000 inhabitants since the beginning of the pandemic (between residents and non-residents). At the moment the notification province with the highest rate is Lucca (with 43,279 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Pisa (42,688) and Livorno (42,446). The lowest concentration is found in Prato (with a rate of 38,024).

67,959 are in isolation at home, because they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free (1,268 more than yesterday, plus 1.9%). The 1,450,325 healed registered to date are in all respects, from a viral point of view, certified with a negative swab.

With regard to the province of residence, the deceased are: 3 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 2 in Pisa, 1 in Arezzo. 11,195 have died since the beginning of the epidemic: 3,546 in the metropolitan city of Florence, 909 in the province of Prato, 1,000 in Pistoia, 707 in Massa Carrara, 1,049 in Lucca, 1,259 in Pisa, 836 in Livorno, 716 in Arezzo, 602 in Siena, 410 in Grosseto. 161 people who died on Tuscan soil but were residents outside the region must be added.

The crude mortality rate for Covid-19 (number of deceased/resident population) is currently 303.2 per 100,000 residents. As regards the provinces, the highest mortality rate is found in Massa Carrara (372.4 per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Florence (355.2) and Pistoia (344.5), while the lowest is in Grosseto (188.2).