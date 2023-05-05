Covid infections continue to drop in Italy, while the dead register a slight rise. In the week of April 28 to May 4, 20,822 new cases of Covid-19 were registered, down 10% compared to the previous week (when there were 23,132). There were 166 deaths in 7 days, with an increase of 6.4% compared to the previous week (when there were 156). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19.

The positivity rate for Covid-19 in Italy in the last week has dropped very slightly: it stands at 6.4%, 0.5 percentage points less than the previous week (6.9%). This is what emerges from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, relating to the period 28 April-4 May, which photographs the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid in the country. The tests performed in 7 days continue to decrease: the bulletin reports a total of 324,660 swabs, equal to 2.5% less than the previous week (333,138).