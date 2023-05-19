Covid numbers in Italy, region by region, in the Civil Protection and Ministry of Health bulletin
They go down Covid infections and deaths in Italy. In the week from 12 to 18 May, 14,346 new infections of Covid-19 were recorded, down 24.7% compared to the previous week when they were 19,046. There were 162 deaths in 7 days, a decrease of 7.9% compared to the previous week when there were 176. These are the latest data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health.
The positivity rate for Covid-19 in Italy has decreased in the last week: it stands at 5.6%, 0.6 percentage points less than the previous week (6.2%). The tests performed in 7 days continue to decrease: the bulletin reports a total of 257,577 swabs equal to 15.7% less than the previous week (305,398).
