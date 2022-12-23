I am 137,599 new coronavirus infections in Italy according to the latest weekly bulletin released today, December 23, by the Ministry of Health with data for the week of December 16 to 22 There are also another 798 deaths. Cases decreased by 21.2% compared to the previous week (when they were 174,652). Instead, deaths increased by 11% compared to seven days ago (when they were 719).

Slightly decreasing positivity rate in the last week: stands at altitude 13.5%, 2.5 percentage points less than the previous week (16%). The tests performed in 7 days also decreased: the bulletin reports 1,019,362 swabs, 6.8% less than the previous week (1,093,207)

Here are the data from the regions:

TUSCANY – There are 1,083 new cases of Covid-19 registered today, December 23, 2022, in Tuscany: 222 were confirmed with a molecular swab and the other 861 with a rapid test. At the moment there are therefore 73,050 positives in Tuscany, -0.1% compared to yesterday. Of these, 506 (34 fewer than yesterday) are hospitalized: 24 (2 more) are in intensive care. The list of deaths is updated with 9 new deaths: 5 men and 4 women with an average age of 89.3 years.

SARDINIA – In Sardinia there are today 291 further confirmed cases of positivity to Covid (of which 262 diagnosed with an antigenic swab). A total of 1854 swabs were processed, between molecular and antigenic. There are 7 patients hospitalized in intensive care (same data as yesterday), patients hospitalized in the medical area are 122 (same data as yesterday), while there are 5900 cases of home isolation (-114). No deaths have been recorded. The Sardinia Region makes it known